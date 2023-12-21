Hyundai Exter: Everything you should know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2023

The Exter is the latest hit from Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The micro SUV is already doing pretty well in the Indian market

The Exter sits below the Venue but above the Grand i10 Nios

The Exter is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain. There is a manual gearbox as well as an automatic transmission on offer

The Exter is offered in five variants -  EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.

The CNG powertrain is offered only with S and SX trims. It is not available with the automatic transmission

There are five monotone colours and two dual-tone colour schemes.

The Exter is priced between 6 lakh and 10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
To check out our review of Hyundai Exter
Click Here