Hyundai is developing an all-new seven-seat Creta which is rumoured for a global reveal in 2021. The car has been spotted amidst road tests quite a few times in the past in its home market - South Korea.

For starters, the upcoming seven-seat Creta will be slightly longer in length in comparison to the current five-seat model which retails in India and overseas. As visible in the spy image (above), the upcoming Creta will feature prominent styling and structural revisions. At the front the car gets a unique, chrome-studded radiator grille somewhat inspired from the Kia Carnival's snout. It will also feature front parking sensors.

On the sides, it can be seen rolling on 17-inch Clean Silver alloy wheels similar to the ones found on the latest 2020 Hyundai Creta. It also has unique silver-coloured side plates underlining the side body baseline. There are different looking roof rails in-line with its specific exterior designing. It will also feature a rather flattish looking roof along with a bigger quarter glass. Overall, it appears to be slightly similar to the Palisade SUV which is sold in select international markets.

Needless to say it will have bigger exterior dimensions starting with a longer length. While the engine options may be most-likely shared with the current five-seat model. It will also sport a longer rear-overhang which will help the company to carve out required space for the third-row occupants.

It will make its international debut by mid-2021, while the India launch is expected to take place in the following year. It will be a competition to the cars such as MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.