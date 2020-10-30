Hector Plus becomes costlier as MG pulls plug on entry-level Style variants

Hector Plus becomes costlier as MG pulls plug on entry-level Style variants1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 06:06 PM IST
- MG Hector Plus was launched in the Indian market in July.
- The Hector Plus rivals the likes of Toyota Innova MPV.
MG Motor India has discontinued the Style variants of the new Hector Plus SUV. The car was launched in the Indian market in July earlier this year starting at a price tag of ₹13.49 lakh. Its pricing was also hiked within a few weeks by up to ₹50,000. Soon after the launch, the SUV helped the automaker record an increase of 41.2% in its retail sales in August.
The entry-level Style variants were made available in both petrol and diesel engine iterations which were initially priced at ₹13.49 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
After the departure of Style variants from the list, the SUV now start from a higher price tag of ₹16.65 lakh and ₹15.65 lakh for the petrol DCT Smart and diesel MT Super versions, respectively. Moreover, the SUV is also available with a petrol-hybrid engine option which is limited only on its Sharp variant.
The Hector Plus SUV is offered in a slew of powertrain options including a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. While the former 1.5-litre petrol option is available with a DCT unit, the latter units can be had with a six-speed manual unit.
The Hector Plus rivals the likes of Toyota Innova MPV. The latter sits in a slightly higher segment in a price range of ₹15.66 lakh to ₹23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).