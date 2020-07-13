After revealing the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020, MG on Monday launched the 6-seater SUV in India at a starting price of ₹13.48 lakh. MG says this is an introductory price which is available only till August 13, after this the pricing will be hiked by ₹50,000.

The Hector Plus has arrived in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Its pricing extends from ₹13.48 lakh for the Style petrol MT variant to ₹18.53 lakh for the Sharp Turbo diesel MT variant.

The Hector Plus uses the same platform as the regular 5-seat Hector SUV. It was earlier slated to go on sale in the first half of 2020 but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

For starters, the Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.

In terms of exterior appearance, it looks unmistakably Hector save for the minor tweaks which are mainly concentrated at the front. Speaking of which, it features a new glossy black grille flanked by sleeker looking LED DRLs. Moreover, its headlamps have also been tweaked which make it look more appealing and classier. In addition to this, it also gets new bumpers, new front-floating turn indicators, new tail lamps, and revised skid plates.

The Hector Plus will be available in six colour options including Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Sky Blue.

Apart from the exterior styling revisions, some major changes have been reserved for the interiors. To start off, it gets a 6-seat setup featuring captain seats with recline and slide function in the second row. It also gets a new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests and much more.

The Hector Plus gets a Smart Swipe feature which automatically opens the boot when the user swipes foot beneath the rear bumper. It also gets 55+ Internet Connectivity features.

In terms of safety, the Hector Plus packs 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, Hill Hold function and much more. Overall it will receive 25+ standard safety features.

Under the hood, the Hector Plus gets two powertrain options in the form of 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 170 PS /350 Nm 2.0-litre diesel motors. Both the engines are BS 6 complaint. The transmission options include six-speed manual transmission and a DCT unit (petrol only).

After the Hector Plus, MG will now focus on introducing the Toyota Fortuner rivaling Gloster SUV soon. It has already been teased on the company website.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)