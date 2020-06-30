MG Gloster SUV teased on company website. To launch after Hector Plus

MG Motor India has teased its upcoming Toyota Fortuner rivaling Gloster on the company website. It was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and was even spotted undisguised recently in spy pictures.

Though the Gloster has been officially teased, its launch is still months away. The very next product by the Chinese owned British car maker will be the Hector Plus which will come out in July.

For the uninitiated, the Gloster is a rebadged version of the Maxus D90 which sells in the Chinese market. Apart from that, the same SUV is also sold as the LDV D90. SAIC which is the owner of MG, also owns Maxus and LDV as subsidiary brands.

The Gloster or Maxus D90 comes with a 2.0-litre single-turbo petrol powertrain in the Chinese market. This unit is offered in two versions: 224 PS/360 Nm and 218 PS/350 Nm. Apart from that there is also a 2.0-litre single-turbo/twin-turbo diesel unit. The output from the single-turbo diesel unit has been rated at 163 PS and 375 Nm, while the twin-turbo diesel engine delivers 218 PS and 480 Nm.

As far as Indian-spec model goes, the Gloster will be sold here with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. It will come mated to a 8-speed AMT. A part-time 4WD system will also be a part of the kit.

The Gloster may get 2+3+2 (7-seat) or 2+2+2 (6-seat) configurations, more details on the same will be revealed near the launch.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 2,950 mm in length. It is a ladder-frame SUV just like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour etc.

MG Motor India will assemble the Gloster at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. It will share the segment with other ladder-frame SUVs including the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Ford Endeavour.

Expect it to retail in the price range of ₹32 lakh to ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).