MG Hector Plus gets listed over company website ahead of July launch

MG Motor India has now listed the upcoming Hector Plus SUV online at the company website. MG also recently announced that it has commenced manufacturing of the Hector Plus at the Halol, Gujarat plant.

The Hector Plus made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2020. While originally its launch was slated to take place in the second-quarter this year, the event was postponed due to the virus outbreak.

The new Hector Plus uses the same platform as the regular Hector SUV. In terms of exterior looks, it is similar to the 5-seat Hector save for the minor cosmetic tweaks at the front fascia. It gets a new glossy black grille, which is flanked by sleeker looking LED DRLs. Also, its headlamps have been tweaked which lends it a more intimidating appeal. Moreover, it also gets new bumpers, new tail lamp design, revised skid plates and more.

Inside, the longer Hector gets new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests and more. It will be offered with captain seats in the middle row with 6-seater or 7-seater layout.

It will also be a connected car, just like regular Hector. Hence, it will receive Over the Air (OTA) updates thanks to which the customers will be able to update software or firmware, themes, infotainment content and more.

Under the hood, it will get the same 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. The transmission options will include a standard six-speed MT gearbox as well as the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which will be optional on the petrol model.

Launch of the new longer Hector will take place around the second week of July.