In a rather uncommon move, MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that it will sanitise the cars belonging to the parents of MG customers, irrespective of the brand and at no cost. Part of 'MG Sewa - Parents First' initiative, the company states that it is especially committed to providing safe mobility to the elderly.

MG announced the facility in a press statement and while it did not elaborate on how the it would work - how many cars, will blood relationship need to be proven and if so, how - the company said that the initiative will be supported by all its dealers across the country. "The sanitisation process will include high touch-point areas including seats, along with the eco-friendly ‘dry wash’ to ensure the car cabins are safe and free of any contamination," the statement reads.

The sanitisation facility will be provided through the months of July and August.

Car makers are increasingly banking on sanitisation and hygiene processes to reassure prospective customers in current Covid-19 times. Online sales channels have been bolstered to cater to a higher digital footfal