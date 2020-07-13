In pics: MG Hector Plus launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 06:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk MG Hector Plus gets two BS 6-compliant powertrain options in the form of 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 170 PS /350 Nm 2.0-litre diesel motors. 1/6MG Motor has launched the 6-seater Hector Plus SUV in India at a starting price of ₹13.48 lakh. The introductory price will be hiked by ₹50,000 post August 13. 2/6The Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector and boasts of several upgrades inside out. It comes in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The high-end Sharp Turbo diesel MT variant is priced at ₹18.53 lakh. 3/6The SUV features a new glossy black grille flanked by sleeker looking LED DRLs. Compared to the Hector, its headlamps have been tweaked to make it look classier. It also gets new bumpers, new front-floating turn indicators, new tail lamps and revised skid plates. 4/6The Hector Plus gets a Smart Swipe feature which automatically opens the boot when the user swipes a foot beneath the rear bumper. It also gets 55+ Internet Connectivity features. 5/6The SUV gets a 6-seat setup featuring captain seats with recline and slide function in the second row. It also gets a new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents et cetra. 6/6The Hector Plus will be available in six colour options including Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Sky Blue.