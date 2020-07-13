MG Hector Plus vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Specifications, features, price compared

MG Motor India on Monday launched the new Hector Plus at ₹13.48 lakh. It is a 6-seat SUV which rubs shoulders with the Toyota Innova Crysta. The latter has been the undisputed king of the segment and still enjoys a huge demand among the premium MPV buyers.

Apart from different bodystyles, the core difference between both the cars is found in terms of the seating capacities. While the Hector Plus can only accommodate 6 people at once, the Innova Crysta has a seating capacity of 7/8 people.

Engine and Specs:

The Hector Plus gets two engine options - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which produces 143 PS/250 Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 170 PS /350 Nm. Its transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a DCT unit (petrol only).

Coming over to the Innova Crysta, it also gets two options in the form of a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel. While the former churns out 166 PS and 245 Nm, the latter delivers 150 PS and 360 Nm. Its transmission options include a five-speed MT and six-speed automatic unit.

Dimensions:

The Hector Plus extends 4,695 mm in length, 1,835 mm width and 1,760 mm in height. The Innova Crysta has a slightly longer length at 4,735 mm, its width is almost same at 1,830 mm and its height stands at 1,795 mm.

In short, Innova is longer and taller than the Hector Plus, while the width of both the vehicles is similar. Both the models share the same wheelbase at 2,750 mm.

Features:

Some of the key features of the Hector Plus include its Panoramic Sunroof, all-new Smart Swipe, a Chit-Chat i-SMART Next Gen interface, captain seats with recline and slide function, LED lighting, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and tyre pressure monitoring system. Its safety feature kit includes 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, Hill Hold function etc.

Coming over to the Innova Crysta, it gets 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill start assist, tilt and telescopic steering, ambient illumination, electrically adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control for 2nd/3rd row.

Pricing:

While the MG Hector Plus stretches in the range of ₹13.48 lakh to ₹18.53 lakh, the Toyota Innova Crysta stands in a slightly higher segment in a price range of ₹15.66 lakh to ₹23.63 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom)