MG Motor, Tata Power inaugurate Nagpur's first superfast EV charging station

MG Motor and Tata Power on Wednesday inaugurated the first superfast EV charging station in the city of Nagpur. The public charging station can power electric vehicles to 80% battery in just 50 minutes.

MG, which launched the ZS EV in India earlier this year, has also been working towards boosting the supporting infrastructure to make such vehicles more popular among car buyers. As such, its partnership with Tata Power seeks to establish several 50 KW DC superfast charging points across the country. The car maker has 10 such super fast charging points in five cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with Nagpur now joining the list. "Further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem in Nagpur, the partnership aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, in a press statement issued by MG Motor India. "We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together."

MG also provides an AC fast charger free-of-cost for owners of ZS EV and this is installed at the preferred location of the customer. The company states it has so far rolled out more than 1,000 ZS EVs from its plant in Halol. The EV also comes with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers and 8 yrs /150k km warranty on the battery.

MG says while it is determined to establish ZS EV as a strong contender in the EV space, it is also determined to play a role in contributing to the supporting infrastructure and that its partnership with Tata Power is towards this end.



