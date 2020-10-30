Hyundai i20 2020 is all set to be officially launched in India on November 5 with the Korean company aiming to light up the premium hatchback segment. At a time when compact and sub-compact SUVs are the flavour of the season, i20 2020 could intensify the battle in the premium hatchback segment which also features strong offerings like Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Much of the reason why the i20 2020 has managed to create a whole lot of buzz even before its has officially been launched is because of the promises it makes. The car has received major styling updates on the outside as well as a cabin that could be loaded to the brim with features. Highlighting it all are new front grille, LED head lights, new alloys and new tail light design. Sharp character lines all around the car add to the sporty appeal.

While the cabin highlights have not been officially disclosed yet, expect Hyundai to offer most - if not all - features that are found in its other offerings like Venue, Verna and Creta.

In terms of engine options, Hyundai has confirmed a petrol, diesel as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The turbo engine is likely to get maximum spotlight because of the feedback that it has received in other Hyundai products. The transmission options on the car include a manual, 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and a segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).

Hyundai has also officially confirmed that safety has been given a special look and that the new i20 structure is made of 66% high-strength steel and that it is lighter and yet has enhanced crash worthiness. (Full report here)

When launched, i20 2020 will be offered in six single-tone colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. There will also be two dual-tone colour options - Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.