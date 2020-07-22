Hyundai launches striking Venue Sport trim with intelligent manual transmission

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday hastened its charge towards the pinnacle of sub-compact SUV segment by launching the Venue Sport trim which now gets very striking and distinct visual elements as well as the option of intelligent manual transmission (iMT). Pricing starts at ₹10.20 lakh (ex showroom, pan India).

Hyundai Venue Sport trim pricing structure (ex showroom, pan India)

While iMT - a technology which retains the gear stick but does away with the clutch - has been made available in SX and SX(O) variants, it is the Sport trim itself that seeks to grab the limelight courtesy its unique style additions - both on the outside as well as in the cabin.

(Also see more pics of Hyundai Venue Sport trim)

The Sport trim is made available in the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engines.

Hyundai Venue engine options.

Sport trim in Venue now features sporty D-Cut steering with paddle shifters on Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT that is available on SX+ trim. In the cabin, the additions also include new metal pedals, dark grey upholstery, red-colour accents on knobs and red stitching.

The trim gets SPORT emblem, red brake calipers, glossy black front grille with red insert, dark grey front bumper garnish, dark grey roof rail with red insert on the outside.

The updates in the cabin of Hyundai Venue Sport trim.

Hyundai Venue Sport trim is offered in two dual-tone colour options - grey with black roof, and white with black roof.

Additionally, Hyundai has also brought out an S+ trim in the Venue which gets the 1.2 l petrol engine with five-speed manual transmission. It gets projector head lights, projector fog lights and eight-inch infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai is going into overdrive mode to build on Venue's success, especially because of the impending world premier of Kia Sonet in August. Kia's Seltos gives Creta a tough fight in a segment above and the Sonet has the potential to do the same in Venue's segment as well.

The sub-compact SUV segment, which also features Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki and XUV300 from Mahindra, will also see Nissan's entry in the times to come and the Japanese company recently showcased the concept version of Magnite.