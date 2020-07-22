In pics: What's new in Hyundai's Venue Sport trim

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 04:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Hyundai Venue rubs shoulders with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment.
Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue Sport trim which gets very striking and distinct visual elements as well as the option of intelligent manual transmission (iMT). Pricing starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.20 lakh (ex showroom, pan India).
Hyundai Venue Sport trim gets glossy black front grille with red insert, dark grey front bumper garnish, dark grey roof rail with red insert on the outside.
The car also gets a SPORT emblem and red brake calipers, It is offered in two dual-tone colour options - grey with black roof, and white with black roof.
The cabin gets new metal pedals, dark grey upholstery, red-colour accents on knobs and red stitching.
The iMT option has been made available in SX and SX(O) variants. The technology retains the gear stick but does away with the clutch.
Sport trim in Venue now features sporty D-Cut steering with paddle shifters on Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT that is available on SX+ trim. The car is made available in the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engines.
Hyundai is going into overdrive mode to build on Venue's success, especially because of the impending world premier of Kia Sonet in August.
