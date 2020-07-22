In pics: What's new in Hyundai's Venue Sport trim 7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 04:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk Hyundai Venue rubs shoulders with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. 1/7Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue Sport trim which gets very striking and distinct visual elements as well as the option of intelligent manual transmission (iMT). Pricing starts at ₹10.20 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). 2/7Hyundai Venue Sport trim gets glossy black front grille with red insert, dark grey front bumper garnish, dark grey roof rail with red insert on the outside. 3/7The car also gets a SPORT emblem and red brake calipers, It is offered in two dual-tone colour options - grey with black roof, and white with black roof. 4/7The cabin gets new metal pedals, dark grey upholstery, red-colour accents on knobs and red stitching. 5/7The iMT option has been made available in SX and SX(O) variants. The technology retains the gear stick but does away with the clutch. 6/7Sport trim in Venue now features sporty D-Cut steering with paddle shifters on Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT that is available on SX+ trim. The car is made available in the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engines. 7/7Hyundai is going into overdrive mode to build on Venue's success, especially because of the impending world premier of Kia Sonet in August.