Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to one lakh on select models this month, ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali festivities. It is not offering the benefits on its flagship models in October.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 13:22 PM
Hyundai Kona (bottom) and i20 hatchback (top) are some of the models up for grabs on discount ahead of Diwali.
If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car this Diwali or Dhanteras, the Korean carmaker is offering attractive discount on a number of models this month. Ahead of the last major festival this season, Hyundai is offering discount that goes up to even one lakh on some of the models. Hyundai is offering benefits on cars like its only EV Kona, hatchbacks like the i20 and Grand i10 Nios and the sub-compact sedan Aura in October.

The biggest discount offered by Hyundai Motor is on its sole electric car Kona. The carmaker is offering a flat cash discount worth one lakh. It is to be noted that the Kona EV is one of the oldest existing electric vehicles on Indian roads. It comes with a range of around 300 kms on a single charge.

The second biggest discount on a Hyundai car this season is the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Hyundai is offering up to 48,000 benefits on the turbo variants of the small car. The benefits include cash discount of up to 35,000, exchange bonus worth 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000. Other variants of the Grand i10 Nios get similar discounts, except that the cash discount is limited to just 5,000 and the overall discount to 18,000.

Hyundai has also put up some of its CNG models on discount ahead of Diwali festivities. Both the Aura and Grand i10 Nios CNG versions are being offered at a discount of up to 33,000 each. These benefits include cash discount worth 20,000, exchange bonus worth 10,000 and corporate discount worth 3,000. All other variants of the Aura sedan is up for a discount of 18,000.

Hyundai's premium hatchback i20 also comes at a discount worth up to 20,000. These include cash benefit and exchange bonus of up to 10,000 each. The benefit is only extended to the standard versions of the hatchback, and does not include the N-Line variant.

Hyundai has not included its flagship cars like Creta, Venue, Verna, Alcazar or Tucson among the cars to get these benefits.

 

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor i20 Kona Aura Grand i10 Nios
