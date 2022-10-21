Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali
If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car this Diwali or Dhanteras, the Korean carmaker is offering attractive discount on a number of models this month. Ahead of the last major festival this season, Hyundai is offering discount that goes up to even ₹one lakh on some of the models. Hyundai is offering benefits on cars like its only EV Kona, hatchbacks like the i20 and Grand i10 Nios and the sub-compact sedan Aura in October.
The biggest discount offered by Hyundai Motor is on its sole electric car Kona. The carmaker is offering a flat cash discount worth ₹one lakh. It is to be noted that the Kona EV is one of the oldest existing electric vehicles on Indian roads. It comes with a range of around 300 kms on a single charge.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
The second biggest discount on a Hyundai car this season is the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Hyundai is offering up to ₹48,000 benefits on the turbo variants of the small car. The benefits include cash discount of up to ₹35,000, exchange bonus worth ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000. Other variants of the Grand i10 Nios get similar discounts, except that the cash discount is limited to just ₹5,000 and the overall discount to ₹18,000.
Hyundai has also put up some of its CNG models on discount ahead of Diwali festivities. Both the Aura and Grand i10 Nios CNG versions are being offered at a discount of up to ₹33,000 each. These benefits include cash discount worth ₹20,000, exchange bonus worth ₹10,000 and corporate discount worth ₹3,000. All other variants of the Aura sedan is up for a discount of ₹18,000.
Hyundai's premium hatchback i20 also comes at a discount worth up to ₹20,000. These include cash benefit and exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 each. The benefit is only extended to the standard versions of the hatchback, and does not include the N-Line variant.
Hyundai has not included its flagship cars like Creta, Venue, Verna, Alcazar or Tucson among the cars to get these benefits.