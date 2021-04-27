Hyundai Kona N SUV finally breaks cover with 290 hp power

Hyundai has unveiled 2021 Kona N, the sporty, performance version of the popular compact SUV from the Korean manufacturer. Kona N is the first Hyundai model with high wheels to embrace the sporting philosophy of the N range. The SUV in the N avatar appears more sporty with a whole lot of updates in design, technical and mechanical aspects.

The Hyundai Kona N comes with a slight revisions of the dimensions, being 4.21 meters long, which is 1 cm longer than the standard Kona SUV, 1.8 meters wide and 1.56 meters high, with the wheelbase measuring 2.6. meters. The Hyundai Kona N emphasises performance thanks to the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 290 hp of power and 392 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona N is aesthetically characterised by a sporty look starting from the revised front with a new grille. It also gets larger air intakes and a splitter embellished with a red profile, which then extends along the side profile and up to the rear diffuser. The tail of the Kona N is characterised by the generous spoiler divided into two parts and the two large tailpipes.

The 2021 Kona N SUV stands on new 19-inch alloy wheels with dedicated design and finish. There is 361 litres of bootspace on offer. The SUV also gets an exclusive colour scheme called the Sonic Blue.

The interior of the new Hyundai Kona N SUV also highlights the sporty character of the car.

The interior of the Hyundai Kona N is also highlighted by sportiness with wraparound sports seats, embellished with the N logo on the backrest and Performance Blue contrast stitching. There are aluminium pedals, new N sports steering wheel which integrates two blue buttons for driving settings and a red NSG button that serves to "squeeze" the engine to the maximum.

The dashboard is dominated by two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument panel and the infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A head-up display is also on offer to shows driving information.

At the heart of the Hyundai Kona N is a 2.0-litre GDI turbo engine that develops 290 hp and 392 Nm of maximum torque, allowing the SUV to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 240 kmph.

The 2021 Kona N offers five driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom) along with three high performance functions, namely N Power Shift, N Grin Shift and N Track Sense Shift.

The N Power Shift function allows to obtain a maximum thrust for 20 seconds, at the end of which it requires a wait of 40 seconds for it to be reactivated. The N Grin Shift system intervenes on the gearbox reducing the loss of torque to a minimum to avoid dragging. Finally, the N Track Sense Shift function, designed for driving on the track, automatically recognises the driving style and acts accordingly on the gearbox to set the gear according to drive situation.

The Hyundai Kona N also features Launch Control, electronically controlled limited slip differential and electric power steering with three different settings available (Normal, Sport and Sport +).