It comes christened as Kona Jayde concept

Painted in special Robin's Egg Blue theme, the all-electric SUV looks beefy with the heavy accessories fitted across its exterior

Slated to be showcased at 2023 SEMA Show it gets black bumpers, black cladding on fenders and custom black HRE 520M alloy wheels

The electric SUV gets a Thule Parle Alpine Cargo box on roof, while at the back, there is a bike rack carrying an electric bicycle

Hyundai has stated that the e-bike is meant for ensuring last mile mobility

Interior of the concept EV gets a colourful and customised layout, that matches the exterior colour shade

The cabin comes with Recaro Sportster CS seats that get plaid centre sections, exterior colour-matching shade and white bolsters

Besides these, the SUV remains same as the new generation Kona EV
