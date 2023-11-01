It comes christened as Kona Jayde concept
Painted in special Robin's Egg Blue theme, the all-electric SUV looks beefy with the heavy accessories fitted across its exterior
Slated to be showcased at 2023 SEMA Show it gets black bumpers, black cladding on fenders and custom black HRE 520M alloy wheels
The electric SUV gets a Thule Parle Alpine Cargo box on roof, while at the back, there is a bike rack carrying an electric bicycle
Hyundai has stated that the e-bike is meant for ensuring last mile mobility
Interior of the concept EV gets a colourful and customised layout, that matches the exterior colour shade
The cabin comes with Recaro Sportster CS seats that get plaid centre sections, exterior colour-matching shade and white bolsters
Besides these, the SUV remains same as the new generation Kona EV