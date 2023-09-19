HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2023 Tata Nexon Ev Facelift Vs Hyundai Kona Ev: Which Electric Suv To Choose

2023 Tata Nexon EV vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price and specification comparison

Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon EV last week at a price range of 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the facelifted iteration of the Nexon EV, the homegrown automaker has re-energised the competition in the electric SUV segment, where Mahindra, MG and Hyundai have their respective models. One of the key competitors against the Tata Nexon EV is the Hyundai Kona EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Despite being in business for quite some years in India, the Hyundai Kona EV has not been able to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric car market, as the Tata Nexon EV has done. In fact, the Nexon EV has been instrumental for Tata Motors which currently holds more than 80 per cent of the Indian electric car market.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick

Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift and the Hyundai Kona EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon EV Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV Max
₹ 17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price

The 2023 Nexon EV facelift is available in two different powertrain options and six different trim options. It is priced between 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV comes priced between 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kona EV is available in two trim options: Electric Automatic Premium and Electric Automatic Premium dual-tone. Clearly, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes significantly cheaper compared to the Hyundai Kona EV. Even the top-end trim of the Nexon EV is way cheaper than the base variant of the Hyundai Kona EV.

Watch: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Specification

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift, also christened as Nexon.ev is available in two powertrain variants: Mid Range and Long Range. The Mid Range comes drawing energy from a 30 kWh battery pack, while the Long Range gets a bigger and more powerful 40.5 kWh battery pack.

While the battery sizes remain the same as the pre-facelift model, they have been improved to squeeze more range for the electric compact SUV. The Mid Range variant offers up to 325 km range, while the Long Range model offers 465 km range on a full charge, which means they offer 12 km range more than before. Thanks to an all-new Gen2 electric motor powering the new Nexon EV facelift, the MR variant churns out 127 bhp peak power and 215 Nm torque, while the LR model pumps out 143 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV comes powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV churns out 134.14 bhp peak power and 395 Nm maximum torque. The Hyundai electric SUV promises a 452 km range on a single charge. This means the Hyundai Kona EV comes promising a higher range than the Nexon EV Mid Range model, but lower than the Long Range model.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Hyundai Kona EV Hyundai Kona EV Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon EV Nexon EV facelift Tata Nexon EV facelift 2023 Tata Nexon 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.