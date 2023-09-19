2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the much-awaited Nexon EV facelift last week , which comes with a significantly updated design, a wide range of fresh features and an upgraded powertrain promising significantly improved performance. Priced between ₹14.74 lakh and ₹19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in two different variants based on powertrain, namely the Mid Range and Long Range. While the Mid Range variant promises a 325 km range from a 30 kWh battery pack, the Long Range variant claims to come with a 465 km range thanks to a bigger and better 40.5 kWh battery pack.

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is available in seven different exterior colour options, namely Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal. Customers can choose from six different trim options – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Here are the variant-wise features of the all-new 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift.

Creative+ (Medium Range)

Creative+ is the base trim of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift, which comes with all-LED lighting including LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Besides that, it also comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, and an electrically operational tailgate. Inside the cabin, this trim gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch instrument cluster. Also, there is a new dual-spoke steering wheel with a backlit brand logo, height-adjustable front seats, a paddle shifter for regen modes, and automatic climate control. It has safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP, reverse parking camera.

Fearless (Medium Range and Long Range)

Besides having all the features of the Creative+, the Fearless trim additionally gets LED projector headlamps, an LED light bar, sequential LED turn indicators, and fog lights with a cornering function. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. This trim also comes with a rear wiper and washer, while the Long Range model gets rear disc brakes. Inside the cabin, it sports a large 10.25-inch infotainment unit paired with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. There are other features like four speakers and four tweeters, 45W Type-C charging ports, and rear AC vents. The Long Range model comes with V2V and V2L charging technology, and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function.

The Fearless+ that sits above the Fearless trim is available in both the Medium Range and Long Range options. Besides having all the features of the Fearless, it additionally comes with a front armrest, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It also gets Tata Motors' Arcade.EV and AudioworX.

The Fearless+ S is the trim sitting above the Fearless+ and is available in both Medium Range and Long Range options. It gets all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, this one comes with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a voice-assisted electric sunroof.

Empowered (Medium Range)

Empowered trim gets all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, this model gets a welcome and goodbye function for the LED lightbars and charging indicator. Inside the cabin, it gets four speakers, four tweeters, and one subwoofer for the audio system. Other features include a 360-degree camera, air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette seats with ventilation function, armrest for the second-row occupants, and 60:40 split rear seats. On the safety front, it gets front parking sensors.

Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Empowered+ trim, which is available in the Long Range option only. It is equipped with all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, it has a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and SOS call function.

