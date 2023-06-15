Hyundai Exter interior revealed in new pics; to get 8-inch HD touchscreen

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday revealed the interior images and details of its upcoming Exter micro SUV. The model will come equipped with a connected type 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an advanced digital cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display, supporting Bluelink technology. The SUV will offer over 60 connected features, 90 embedded voice commands and support for Over-the-air (OTA) infotainment and map updates.

The infotainment unit comes with in-built navigation and supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems. The digital cluster displays a host of information such as drive statistics, parking distance, door open, sunroof open as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats. It can be customized in 10 regional and two global languages.

