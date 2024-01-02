SUVs, electric cars and CNG variants of Tata played crucial role in Tata Motors' sales in December as well as in quarter of 2023
Tata Motors sold 43,675 cars in December 2023, recording 8% growth over 40,407 units sold in same month a year ago
Tata's electric cars like Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV sold 5,006 units last month
Tata electric cars recorded a 29% growth last month over 3,868 EVs sold in December 2022
It sold 15,232 electric cars between October-December 2023, recording 21% growth over 12,596 EVs sold in same period FY23
Tata sold 43,470 cars in India alone in December 2023, registering 9% growth over 40,043 cars sold in the same month a year ago
It sold 137,875 cars in Indian market in the last quarter, marking a 5% growth over 131,297 units sold in same period of FY23
Tata sells SUVs like Punch, Nexon, Safari and Harrier; which catered to the rising demands for SUVs and propelled growth for the OEM
Availability of CNG variants for majority of its cars too helped the brand to post good numbers in the PV market