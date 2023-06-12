Cricketer Hardik Pandya roped in as brand ambassador for Hyundai Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited on Monday announced that it has roped in youth cricket icon Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador for the Exter micro SUV. Exter is scheduled for a launch in the Indian market on July 10 and the dealerships have already started accepting bookings. It will be offered in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect.

The Exter brand is targeted towards the Gen Z who desires an urban vehicle to explore the outdoors, and Pandya very well exemplifies this outlook as he is the country's brightest young sports star and role model for many. “To epitomize this symbolic image of Hyundai Exter, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket," said the company's COO Tarun Garg.

Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been teasing the SUV time and again. These teasers have confirmed some of the features that are going to be available on the model such as a dashcam with dual cameras and a smart electric sunroof. The sunroof would respond to voice commands such as “Open Sunroof" or “I want to see the sky". It is expected that this feature would be offered only on the top-end variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Exter ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Then there is the dashcam that comes with a 5.84 cm LCD display, smartphone connectivity, multiple recording modes; dashcam also supports full HD recording and there are different recording modes such as Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse).

Hyundai Exter will source power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and there will also be a CNG powertrain on offer. The engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm and while running on CNG, these outputs will decrease. The petrol powertrain will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT whereas the CNG powertrain will only get the manual gearbox.

First Published Date: