How Hyundai Exter SUV looks from all three sides

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 02, 2023

Hyundai will launch Exter in India to rival the likes of Tata Punch

Ahead of its July 10 debut, Hyundai has revealed all details about the exterior of the SUV

At the front, Exter SUV will come with Signature H-LED DRLs, projector headlights and a sporty skid plate

The front face has a bold look with parametric grille, a feature most Hyundai cars have these days

 Check product page

On the sides, Hyundai Exter gets diamond-cut alloy wheels and an all-black floating roof-line

At the rear, the SUV will get H-shaped taillights and skid plate and reflectors

Hyundai has already showcased the small electric sunroof that will be offered with Exter

Hyundai has not revealed too many details about the interior of the SUV yet

The carmaker has only confirmed a dual dashboard camera that can also be used to click selfies
Also check out this Chinese electric SUV that resembles a lot like Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Click Here