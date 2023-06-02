How Hyundai Exter SUV looks from all three sides

Hyundai will launch Exter in India to rival the likes of Tata Punch
Ahead of its July 10 debut, Hyundai has revealed all details about the exterior of the SUV
At the front, Exter SUV will come with Signature H-LED DRLs, projector headlights and a sporty skid plate
The front face has a bold look with parametric grille, a feature most Hyundai cars have these days
On the sides, Hyundai Exter gets diamond-cut alloy wheels and an all-black floating roof-line
At the rear, the SUV will get H-shaped taillights and skid plate and reflectors
Hyundai has already showcased the small electric sunroof that will be offered with Exter
Hyundai has not revealed too many details about the interior of the SUV yet
The carmaker has only confirmed a dual dashboard camera that can also be used to click selfies