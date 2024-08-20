Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which CNG micro SUV to go for

Hyundai Exter Hy-Duo CNG was launched earlier this year. Priced at ₹8.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo becomes the second model in its class to offer this technology after the Tata Punch.

The Hy-CNG Duo configuration, with twin CNG cylinders, is built to provide a more practical alternative to the single-cylinder variant. Right from S to SX Knight Edition, the Hyundai Exter is available with the Hy-CNG Duo technology. Hyundai's decision to introduce the Hy-CNG Duo underscores the increasing importance of CNG as a viable fuel option in India, particularly for those looking to minimise fuel costs without compromising on the convenience of an SUV.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Dimensions

The Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter, both take a different approach to the SUV body style. The Punch adopts a more traditional SUV stance with its larger footprint. Measuring at 3,827 mm in length and 1,742 mm in width, the Punch offers a more substantial presence on the road compared to the Exter.

However, the Hyundai Exter scores back in terms of vehicle height. Despite the Tata Punch being visually taller, the Exter actually measures 1,631 mm in height when including roof rails, which is higher than the Tata counterpart. Additionally, in terms of wheelbase too, the Hyundai Exter with its 2,450 mm wheelbase as compared to the Punch's 2,445 mm, takes the lead, which in turn benefits the carbon space.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Specs

The Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch both have a CNG powertrain with a 5-speed manual transmission. The former is powered by a 1.2-litre, bi-fuel engine that puts out 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The latter also has a 1.2 litre bi-fuel petrol engine, but with a marginally higher power output at 72 bhp, while producing the same torque figure of 95 Nm as the other.

The claimed mileage for the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo is at 27.1 km/kg while the Tata Punch i-CNG comes with a claimed mileage of 26.99 km/kg. However, actual mileage can vary depending on various factors and real-world driving conditions.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Features

In terms of cabin tech, the Hyundai Exter takes a lead with its eight inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, two 12V power sockets, adjustable rear headrests, and a fast-charger Type-C port. The Tata Punch gets a seven inch Harman infotainment system with six speakers, rain-sensing wipers, voice-activated sunroof, a front armrest and multiple USB and Type-C ports.

Meanwhile, in terms of safety, the Tata Punch iCNG got 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant under Global NCAP testing. Meanwhile the Hyundai Exter hasn't been tested yet. In terms of safety features thoiygh, it gets six airbags, tire pressure monitor, a reverse parking camera with rear sensors,three-point seat belts with ISOFIX child seat anchors for all seats and automatic headlights.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Hy-CNG Duo is available in three variants – S (priced at ₹8.50 lakh), SX (priced at ₹9.23 lakh) and SX Knight (priced at ₹9.38 lakh).The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo enters the market with a starting price of Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is noticeably higher than the Tata Punch i-CNG's starting price of Rs. 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom). However, when comparing top-end trims, the narrative shifts.

The Tata Punch iCNG on the other hand has a much lower starting price of ₹7.23 lakh. However, moving up the trim ladder, the Tata Punch iCNG gets more expensive than the Hyundai counterpart. The top of the line Tata Punch i-CNG Accomplished Dazzle S is priced at ₹9.85 lakh, translating to a ₹47,000 premium over the most expensive Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo variant.

