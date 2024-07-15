Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Here are top five cars launched in H1 2024

The first half of the year saw a diverse range of vehicles hit the market, catering to various needs and budgets. From feature-packed SUVs and fuel-ef

2024 has been a busy year for India's car market, with a steady stream of new releases. The first half of the year saw a diverse range of vehicles hit the market, catering to various needs and budgets. From feature-packed SUVs and fuel-efficient hatchbacks to the growing presence of electric vehicles, there's been something for everyone.

The good news doesn't stop there, as automakers continue to tease exciting launches scheduled for the remainder of 2024. With this constant influx of new options, car buyers in India have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In this we will look into the top five cars that were launched in the first half of 2024.