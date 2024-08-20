HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue To Mahindra Xuv 3xo: Five Suvs Under 10 Lakh With Sunroof

Hyundai Venue to Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 SUVs under 10 lakh with sunroof

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 06:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Sunroof is one of the most sought after features in cars across segments in India.Hyundai Venue has recently received an update which offers sunroof v
...
Mahindra XUV 3XO panoramic sunroof
The prices of SUVs with sunroof have gone down in recent past with carmakers offering this feature in lower variants too. Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only SUV to offer panoramic sunroof among models priced under ₹10 lakh.
Mahindra XUV 3XO panoramic sunroof
The prices of SUVs with sunroof have gone down in recent past with carmakers offering this feature in lower variants too. Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only SUV to offer panoramic sunroof among models priced under ₹10 lakh.

Sunroofs in SUVs have become more common these days with carmakers realising it as one of the most sought after features for customers. While questions can be raised around its practicality and usability, it remains a popular element that may often be a deal-breaker for buyers. While it used to be a common feature in the compact segment, sunroof has made its way into the smaller segments too. There are now SUVs offering this feature for less than 10 lakh. Here is a list of five SUVs which get sunroof at this price, or even less.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

XUV 3XO, the latest SUV from the Mahindra stable, is also the most affordable model one can buy which offers panoramic sunroof. The feature is a first in the sub-compact SUV segment where other models on offer come with electric sunroof. TheXUV 3XO was launched in India at a starting price of 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the entry-level variants of the SUV do not get this features. To buy the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof, one needs to shell out at least 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 Pro variant.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Hyundai Venue:

The new Hyundai Venue S Plus trim has become one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment to gets an electric sunroof. Last week, the Korean auto giant launched the variant with an electric sunroof priced at 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also recently introduced the Venue S (O) trim with the electric sunroof feature priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Citroen Basalt SUV prices revealed, deliveries to start from September

Tata Punch:

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors is also one of the most affordable SUVs to be offered with sunroof in India. Tata Punch comes at a starting price of 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants which get electric sunroof come at a starting price of 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings to open on this date. Check price list

Kia Sonet:

Earlier this year, Kia launched new entry-level variants of the the Sonet sub-compact SUV which get sunroof as one of the features. The Korean auto giant launched the new variants, called the HTE(O) and HTK(O), at a starting price of 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV starts from 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others.

Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai's smallest SUV Exter is also one of the most affordable SUVs which comes with electric sunroof priced under 10 lakh. The price of the SUV starts from 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter variants which are offered with sunroof comes at prices starting from 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 06:38 AM IST
TAGS: Venue XUV 3XO

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.