Hyundai Venue to Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 SUVs under 10 lakh with sunroof

Sunroofs in SUVs have become more common these days with carmakers realising it as one of the most sought after features for customers. While questions can be raised around its practicality and usability, it remains a popular element that may often be a deal-breaker for buyers. While it used to be a common feature in the compact segment, sunroof has made its way into the smaller segments too. There are now SUVs offering this feature for less than ₹10 lakh. Here is a list of five SUVs which get sunroof at this price, or even less.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

XUV 3XO, the latest SUV from the Mahindra stable, is also the most affordable model one can buy which offers panoramic sunroof. The feature is a first in the sub-compact SUV segment where other models on offer come with electric sunroof. TheXUV 3XO was launched in India at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the entry-level variants of the SUV do not get this features. To buy the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof, one needs to shell out at least 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 Pro variant.

Hyundai Venue:

The new Hyundai Venue S Plus trim has become one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment to gets an electric sunroof. Last week, the Korean auto giant launched the variant with an electric sunroof priced at ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also recently introduced the Venue S (O) trim with the electric sunroof feature priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch:

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors is also one of the most affordable SUVs to be offered with sunroof in India. Tata Punch comes at a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants which get electric sunroof come at a starting price of ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet:

Earlier this year, Kia launched new entry-level variants of the the Sonet sub-compact SUV which get sunroof as one of the features. The Korean auto giant launched the new variants, called the HTE(O) and HTK(O), at a starting price of ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV starts from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others.

Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai's smallest SUV Exter is also one of the most affordable SUVs which comes with electric sunroof priced under ₹10 lakh. The price of the SUV starts from ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter variants which are offered with sunroof comes at prices starting from ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

