2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO: Hits and misses

The Mahindra XUV 3XO takes the XUV300 package to a new level. This facelift offers a new exterior, more features and improved safety. With a roomy, upscale cabin and comfy seats the XUV 3XO is a strong contender in the sub-compact SUV market.

Mahindra XUV 3XO, essentially based on the XUV 300, gets significant design updates on the outside, several feature addition inside and comes with two

It boasts modern comforts, advanced safety features like ADAS alongwith a smooth and capable engine. The ride and handling are impressive, and the starting price is attractive. But, as with any product, there are pros and cons. Let's explore both sides of the coin to see if the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the right fit for you.

Multiple engine options

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers the most versatile engine and transmission choices in its class. While the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet have three engines, their 1.2L petrol engines lack automatic options. The Tata Nexon comes close with six technical combinations, but these stem from a single turbo-petrol engine with various manual and automatic transmissions.

The XUV 3XO goes a step further by providing two distinct turbo-petrol engines. Each engine pairs with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, giving you a wider range of driving experiences to choose from.

Best-in-class torque figures with respectable mileage

The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out in the compact SUV segment for its balance of power and fuel efficiency. It achieves class-leading torque figures even with the base turbo-petrol engine, thanks to direct injection technology. This translates to good pulling power without a significant penalty on fuel economy.

While not the absolute leader in fuel efficiency, the XUV 3XO holds its own against competitors. It delivers comparable or better mileage than the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and even the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This means you can expect decent performance without sacrificing too much at the pump.

High value for money for base and top variant

The XUV 3XO's pricing strategy is interesting. While the base variant is certainly attractive, the real value proposition seems to lie in the higher trims (AX5 and above). These variants offer a good amount of features for the price, making them a compelling option for many buyers.

However, some mid-range trims (MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro) might feel a bit overpriced. There might not be enough of a jump in features compared to the base model to justify the cost increase. The best value might be found in the most basic (MX1) and top four trims (AX5 and above).

Lower value proposition for mid spec variants

Some potential buyers might find the mid-range XUV 3XO variants (MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro) less attractive in terms of value. Compared to the base variant (MX1), the increase in price for these trims might not be fully justified by the additional features they offer.

Essentially, the mid-range variants might be a better fit for buyers who place a specific value on the features they offer, even if the price jump from the base trim seems significant.

Expensive automatic transmission options

Automatic transmissions in the XUV 3XO come at a premium compared to manual variants. Except for the MX2 Pro petrol-automatic, most torque converter automatic options add a significant ₹1.5 lakh to the price tag.

However, there's some justification for the higher cost in the 'L' variants. These trims combine the automatic transmission with features like adaptive cruise control, potentially making the price increase more understandable for some buyers.

The diesel variant with the AMT transmission also follows this trend. It costs ₹80,000 more than the comparable manual option, which is higher than the industry standard of around ₹50,000. So, if you're considering an automatic XUV 3XO, especially outside the 'L' variants or the MX2 Pro petrol, be prepared for a notable price bump.

