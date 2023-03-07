Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Confirms Next Gen I10, I20 And I30. Details Here

Hyundai confirms next-gen i10, i20 and i30. Details here

Hyundai has confirmed that it is committed to all automobile market segments and will continue selling small cars. The South Korean auto manufacturer has confirmed that it will bring the next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30, which remain some of the company's bestselling models for quite a long time. This comes despite the growing focus on crossovers and SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM
Follow us on:
Hyundai aims to continue to sell small cars and will bring the next-generation i10, i20 and i30.

Hyundai's European chief Michael Cole has confirmed the plans for the next generation i10, i20 and i30. This confirmation comes at a time when most mainstream car brands are gradually abandoning their subcompact and compact cars in favour of crossovers and SUVs.

Also Read : Hyundai focuses big time on rural Indian market, will enhance product awareness

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Cole told the British automotive publication Autocar UK that the company doesn't want to leave any customer group. "We're strategizing now about what comes beneath the Kona long-term. For now, the i10, i20, and i30 are all still in our plan, even for the next generation. We don't want to lose any customers. I don't want to walk away from any customer group. So we have to think about those i10, i20, i30 customers," he said.

However, these small cars will inevitably need to be electrified to some extent to meet tightening emission norms. Sooner or later, these cars must be turned into EVs to sustain. In Europe, automakers must go all-electric by 2035, which is still 12 years away. Hence, Hyundai aims to bring next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30 with an internal combustion engine.

The continent will adopt the Euro 7 emission norms later this decade. This puts the future of conventionally powered cars in Europe brink. Also, these stricter emission norms will ensure the cars will add a couple of thousands of euros to the sticker.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai i10 Hyundai i20 HYundai i30
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS