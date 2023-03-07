Hyundai confirms next-gen i10, i20 and i30. Details here

Hyundai has confirmed that it is committed to all automobile market segments and will continue selling small cars. The South Korean auto manufacturer has confirmed that it will bring the next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30, which remain some of the company's bestselling models for quite a long time. This comes despite the growing focus on crossovers and SUVs.

Hyundai's European chief Michael Cole has confirmed the plans for the next generation i10, i20 and i30. This confirmation comes at a time when most mainstream car brands are gradually abandoning their subcompact and compact cars in favour of crossovers and SUVs.

Cole told the British automotive publication Autocar UK that the company doesn't want to leave any customer group. "We're strategizing now about what comes beneath the Kona long-term. For now, the i10, i20, and i30 are all still in our plan, even for the next generation. We don't want to lose any customers. I don't want to walk away from any customer group. So we have to think about those i10, i20, i30 customers," he said.

However, these small cars will inevitably need to be electrified to some extent to meet tightening emission norms. Sooner or later, these cars must be turned into EVs to sustain. In Europe, automakers must go all-electric by 2035, which is still 12 years away. Hence, Hyundai aims to bring next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30 with an internal combustion engine.

The continent will adopt the Euro 7 emission norms later this decade. This puts the future of conventionally powered cars in Europe brink. Also, these stricter emission norms will ensure the cars will add a couple of thousands of euros to the sticker.

