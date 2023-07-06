Hyundai Exter is all set to make its India debut on July 10

Published Jul 06, 2023

Exter is going to be the next big launch from the South Korean auto giant in India

Hyundai Exter is also going to be next big car launch in India in July 2023 after Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Kia Seltos facelift

Hyundai Exter will come competiting with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

The Exter SUV aims to enhance Hyundai's market share in the segment that is witnessing a high demand

The Exter will come loaded with many class-leading features, as Hyundai has already hinted through several teaser images

Besidesfeatures focusing convenience and comfort buyt on the safety front too, Exter will come with many class-leading features

The SUV will get wide range of safety features like dashcam, six airbags, ESP, HAC, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers etc

It will draw power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, while there will be a CNG version as well

Overall, the Exter is going to be one of the most exciting cars launching in India next week
