Exter is going to be the next big launch from the South Korean auto giant in India
Hyundai Exter is also going to be next big car launch in India in July 2023 after Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Kia Seltos facelift
Hyundai Exter will come competiting with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite
The Exter SUV aims to enhance Hyundai's market share in the segment that is witnessing a high demand
The Exter will come loaded with many class-leading features, as Hyundai has already hinted through several teaser images
Besidesfeatures focusing convenience and comfort buyt on the safety front too, Exter will come with many class-leading features
The SUV will get wide range of safety features like dashcam, six airbags, ESP, HAC, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers etc
It will draw power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, while there will be a CNG version as well
Overall, the Exter is going to be one of the most exciting cars launching in India next week