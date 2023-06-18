Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10th: Price expectations

Hyundai is preparing to launch a new micro SUV in the Indian market. It will be called Exter and will launch on 10th July. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the Exter. Once launched, the Exter will sit below the Venue in Hyundai's portfolio. The new micro SUV will be going against the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

The Exter will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios. In terms of dimensions, the Exter will have the longest wheelbase in the segment as it measures 2,450 mm. The height of the Exter is 1,631 mm which is again the highest in the segment. These figures mean that the Exter should offer decent headroom and legroom for the rear occupants.

Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 83 bhp and 114 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. There will be a CNG powertrain on offer as well which will come only with a manual gearbox.

A look at the cabin of Hyundai Exter

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Exter ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Exter will be available in five variants. There is EX, S, SX, SX (O) and the top-spec SX(O) Connect. All the variants will be offered with an AMT gearbox except the base EX trim. The CNG powertrain will be offered only with S and SX variants.

Being a Hyundai, the Exter will come loaded with features. In fact, it will come with several first-in-segment features such as a dashcam and an electric sunroof. This means that the Exter could be the most affordable car in India to come with a sunroof.

Other features on offer will be LED Daytime Running Lamps, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a lot more. Hyundai has also equipped the Exter with BlueLink connected car technology, Alexa connectivity, 10 regional languages for the infotainment system and OTA and Map updates.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter to get six airbags as standard, over 40 advanced safety features

In terms of pricing, the Exter is expected to start from around ₹6 lakh and go up to ₹10 lakh for the top-spec variant. This puts it right where the Tata Punch is. However, the base trim of the Exter could be priced slightly below the Tata Punch.

First Published Date: