2025 BMW 3 Series breaks cover with new mild-hybrid tech, subtle styling tweaks

BMW AG has revealed the 2025 3 Series bringing subtle nip and tuck to the styling while upgrading the engines with mild-hybrid technology. The updates also extend to the 2025 M3 performance sedan that now comes with redesigned headlights and a tweaked interior, while the all-wheel drive Competition variants gain an extra 20 bhp taking the total output to 503 bhp and 650 Nm.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series, the luxury sedan looks nearly identical to the current model but the big changes come to the engines for better efficiency and

On the 2025 BMW 3 Series, the luxury sedan looks nearly identical to the current model but you get two new colours - Arctic Race Blue metallic and Fire Red metallic - which is exclusive to the M Sport option. There are new 19-inch alloy wheels across the lineup, while the M Sport package adds the new 19-inch M alloy wheels to the package.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series gets a new three-spoke steering wheel on the M340i and 330i M Sport, while the new 330i gets a two-spoke unit

The cabin of the 2025 BMW 3 Series receives more notable updates including a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel for the 330i variant, while the M340i and 330i M Sport package gets flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard also gets new ambient lighting surrounding the air vents and a revised infotainment system with a simplified menu that’s easy to operate. The new 3 Series features BMW iDrive and QuickSelect, which runs the latest BMW 8.5 OS.

The big update comes under the bonnet of the 2025 BMW 3 Series. You still get to choose between petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, depending on the market. The plug-in hybrid version now gets a new high-voltage 19.5 kWh battery, up from the previous 12 kWh battery pack. The eDrive Gen5 battery gives a longer electric-only range of 101 km and now enables three-phase AC charging up to 11 kW.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series gets a bigger battery on the plug-in hybrid allowing a higher electric-only range, while the other engines now get the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech

The 2025 3 Series and M Performance variants now come with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology paired with the 2.0-litre inline-four on the 330i, turbo petrol and 3.0-litre inline-six turbo petrol on the M340i. The power output remains unchanged on the 330i churning, while the M340i now produces 386 bhp and 540 Nm, up from the previous 382 bhp and 500 Nm. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels or all four wheels.

Lastly, BMW has also tweaked the suspension setup on the 2025 3 Series with stiffer rear shock mounts and a lighter steering tune in the car’s ‘Comfort’ mode. The updated 3 Series will make its way to the Indian market in the near future. The model will enter production for global markets later this year and one can expect the upgrades to arrive in India towards the end of the year or by early 2025.

