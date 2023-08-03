Hyundai offers discounts up to 2 lakh on select models in August

Hyundai Motor India is offering some of its cars with benefits up to ₹2 lakh in the month of August. The offer applies on models like i20, i20 N Line, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Alcazar and Kona Electric. Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and benefits for corporate and government employees. However, Hyundai has kept some of its best-selling models like Creta, Venue and Verna out of this scheme.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The OEM is offering benefits up to ₹2 lakh on the electric model, which is a significant rise from the ₹1 lakh benefit being offered in July. It is the brand's first all-electric vehicle that was launched in the country. It comes with a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery that churns out 136 PS of power and 395 Nm of torque.

Hyundai i20, i20 N Line

Both the models are available with benefits up to ₹40,000. The premium hatchback is a good fit if one is looking to buy a car that costs around ₹10 lakh and comes loaded with features. It comes with a 26.03-cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment and Navigation System in the high-spec Asta(O) variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The hatchback from Hyundai is available with benefits up to ₹43,000. Benefits can include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The car gets a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox. There is also a CNG variant on sale.

Hyundai Aura

This sedan from the OEM gets benefits up to ₹33,000 this month. The car gets various features such as wireless phone charging, smart key with push button, keyless entry, cruise control, among others.

Hyundai Alcazar

The carmaker is offering the SUV with benefits up to ₹20,000 in August. This model comes in a six-seat and a seven-seat configuration with height adjustable headrest for all three rows.

Disclaimer: These discounts are indicative figures and one must reach out to nearest dealerships for a detailed break up of the scheme.

