Hyundai Concept Three electric hatchback unveiled at IAA Mobility

The Korean automaker Hyundai showcased its first electric hatchback, the Concept Three, from its IONIQ portfolio at the IAA Mobility Munich 2025. As per the company, this electric hatchback is scheduled to hit the production line in 2026.

As for the car’s official name, the Concept Three EV is likely to incorporate the IONIQ 2 and IONIQ 4 names. It is worth mentioning that the current global lineup from the IONIQ brand includes the 5, 5 N Line, 6 sedan, 5 N, and 9 SUVs.

Hyundai Concept Three hatchback: Exterior

As far as the design language is concerned, the new Hyundai Concept Three car embodies Hyundai’s new “Art of Steel" design. This design exhibits smooth surfaces with curved panels. Offerings like the coach doors, lemon-tinted windows, oversized wheels, and colossal diffuser are least expected to make it to the production version. However, the overall design, shape, and size remain true to the production iteration.

Concept Three has a length of 4287mm, which, for reference, makes the Volkswagen Golf slightly longer by 1mm only.

Besides that, this Hyundai electric hatchback carries Hyundai’s signature Parametric Pixel details on the headlight and taillights. Its front bumper is also reminiscent of other Hyundai IONIQ cars.

Hyundai Concept Three hatchback: Interior

From inside, the new Concept Three adheres to a futuristic yet minimalistic design language. Additionally, Hyundai says that the EV’s design aims at keeping the drivers’ eyes on the road.

Physical buttons for the HVAC control are also present. It seems that Hyundai doesn’t want to go all in on touchscreens, which is a good thing. Unlike in most modern cars, the Hyundai Concept Three doesn’t have a central touchscreen except for the two tiny displays placed behind the octagonal steering wheel. A long central partition can also be seen between the front seats. There is also ambient lighting present on the dashboard and door trims.

Hyundai Concept Three hatchback: Expected specifications

On the powerhouse front, the precise specifications remain to be seen. However, there are speculations that Hyundai may offer 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery packs. Plus, the Concept Three EV hatchback could be based on the 400V E-GMP platform. For reference, the same chassis and battery options are offered on the Kia EV3.

That said, the Kia EV3 offers a range up to 600 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. A similar range could be expected from the Hyundai Concept Three.

