Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted testing in latest spy shot ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor is gearing up for its next big launch in India with the facelift version of the Alcazar SUV. The Korean auto giant is expected to introduce the 2024 version of the three-row Alcazar some time ahead of the festive season. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been spotted testing the new Alcazar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The test mule is partially revealed in the latest spy shots of the SUV. In its new avatar, the Alcazar will renew its rivalry with other three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 among others.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Key changes expected

The latest spy shot of the Hyundai Alcazar shows the SUV wrapped in black exterior colour scheme testing on the roads of Chennai. The side profile of the SUV, which is partially revealed through the camouflaged test unit, appears to be nearing production version. The parts of the SUV which is visible shows the character lines on the Alcazar will remain similar to the existing version. However, the design of the alloy wheels are likely to change. Earlier spy shots of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV had also revealed that it is likely to come with reworked dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Safari 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Exter celebrates 1 year in Indian market, more than 93,000 units sold

The Alcazar SUV is expected to come with its exterior and interior designs tweaked. It is likely to get a new grille along with reworked bumpers, redesigned headlights and DRLs, new LED lights at the rear along with connected taillights, among others. The interior of the Alcazar is also expected to be updated with several features borrowed from the new Creta which was introduced in January this year. These changes could include the dual-screen setup, level 2 ADAS technology, dual-zone climate control among others.

Also Read : After Venue, yet another Hyundai SUV gets Knight Edition. Check which one

Under the hood, Hyundai is unlikely to make any changes in the new Alcazar. The SUV is likely to be powered by a choice of three 1.5-litre engines which include a naturally aspirated petrol unit, a turbocharged version of the same and a diesel option. The transmission choices expected to remain same as well with a six speed manual, a six speed torque converter automatic and a seven speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: