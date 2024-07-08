2024 Hyundai Alcazar spotted ahead of launch with new paint shade. Check details

Hyundai Motor India is on a roll in the Indian car market. After the successful launch of the updated Hyundai Creta earlier this year, the company is now gearing up for the mid-cycle refresh of its three-row SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar.

Expected to arrive in showrooms this festive season, the new Hyundai Alcazar will sport a sharper design and potentially more tech features, all while retaining its popular seating configurations for both six and seven passengers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Alcazar 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Fresh look

Spy shots reveal the 2024 Alcazar will embrace Hyundai's latest Sensuous Sportiness design language. A new standout feature is a red colour option, not available on the current model, that's sure to turn heads on the road.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details

The new Alcazar will also get a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels for a better stance. Previous sightings hinted at other design tweaks, including new LED daytime running lights with a distinctive design, redesigned headlights and bumpers on both ends for a more modern look, and revised LED taillights that complement the overall aesthetic.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Tech upgrade on the horizon

While official details are yet to be revealed, it is expected that the Hyundai Alcazar's cabin might get a significant tech upgrade to keep pace with the competition. This could include a dual-screen layout on the dashboard, similar to the one seen in the updated Hyundai Creta, offering a sleek and contemporary feel.

The addition of a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for enhanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning is further aimed to elevate the driving experience.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar SUV facelift spied, front profile partially revealed

Passengers can also expect a dual-zone climate control system for ultimate comfort on long journeys. These new features would complement the existing offerings like panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and wireless charging.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine options remain familiar

Mechanically, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to retain the engine options from the Hyundai Creta, offering a familiar range for buyers. This means a choice of three 1.5-liter engines: a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine for and a diesel option.

The transmission options are likely to remain the same as well, with a six speed manual gearbox, a seven speed dual-clutch automatic and a six speed torque converter automatic. With its festive season launch, design updates and potential tech upgrades, the new Hyundai Alcazar is poised to take on rivals like the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 700 in the competitive Indian three-row SUV segment.

First Published Date: