After Venue, yet another Hyundai SUV gets Knight Edition. Check which one

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 15:03 PM
  • Hyundai Exter Knight Edition is offered with a 1.2-litre engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
Hyundai Exter Knight Edition
Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Exter Knight Edition in the Indian market. The price for the new micro SUV starts at 8.38 lakh and goes up to 10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hyundai has introduced the Knight Edition of the Exter to celebrate the first-year anniversary of the micro SUV. Till now, the brand has sold 93,000 units of the Exter in the Indian market.

The Knight Edition only comes with cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. For the exterior, there are side sill garnishes, front and rear skid plates, and the Hyundai logo finished in black. There are brake calipers finished in red and a Knight emblem. Apart from this, the 15-inch alloy wheels on (SX(O) Connect are finished in black.

The interior also is now finished in all black along with red accents and stitching. The footwell lighting is also red now. The door handles and the steering is finished in black satin colour. There is also a metal scuff plate, floor mats with red stitching and red piping on the seats.

Watch: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other

Hyundai has also introduced three new colour schemes - Abyss Black, Shadow Grey and Shadow Grey with abyss black roof. The rest of the colours on offer are Starry Night, Atlas White and Ranger Khaki.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter Knight Edition teased ahead of launch

This is not the first time that Hyundai has launched a Knight Edition of its vehicle. The brand also sells the Knight Edition of the Venue whereas the Creta Knight Edition has now been discontinued. Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Exter Knight, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Hyundai EXTER Knight, embodying the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers. The Hyundai Exter has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date. Leveraging the popularity of Black color among SUV customers, the Hyundai Exter Knight mirrors the changing aspirations of customers. With its youthful & premium design, the Hyundai Exter Knight aims to entice customers to traverse the unexplored and bring forth thrilling experience to live the Hyundai SUV life. The color black often symbolizes modernity, elegance, power and sophistication, terms very commonly associated with SUVs, and we are confident that the Hyundai Exter Knight with its striking road presence and offerings will match the aspirations of Indian customers."

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 14:33 PM IST
