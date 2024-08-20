Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch date confirmed for India

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch date for the Alcazar facelift set to arrive next month. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will be launched on September 9, 2024. The three-row SUV is based on the Hyundai Creta and has been quite a successful offering ever since it first arrived in 2021. The facelift version will bring comprehensive upgrades to the model including new features.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: What To Expect?

Previous spy shots promise a revised front design on the Alcazar facelift on the same lines as the new Creta. Expect to see the new signature LED DRL design with a revised grille and front bumper providing the model a more rounded appearance. The rear profile will also see tweaks including reworked LED taillights and tailgate, as well as the bumper. The profile will get minimal changes barring new alloy wheels to lend the model a fresh look.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is likely to carry over the current 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel engine options

The cabin will get upgrades including the new layout shared with the Creta. Expect to see two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system. The three-row SUV will also get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more. Expect Hyundai to use new materials, and upholstery options to refresh the interior.

The big update though will be the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, like the Creta, which will help the Hyundai Alcazar become a more wholesome product for family buyers. It will also be able to compete against the Mahindra XUV700, among other offerings like the Kia Carens, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and more.

Hyundai Alcazar Specifications

Power on the Alcazar facelift will come from the same petrol and diesel engine options. The current model draws power from the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp and 253 Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm. The petrol motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, whereas the diesel is available with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. Hyundai previously offered the Alcazar with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well, which was discontinued in 2023.

More details on the Alcazar facelift will be available next month. Make sure to check this space for all the action.

