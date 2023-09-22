Hyundai India has launched the new i20 N Line facelift, just days after the i20 facelift arrived in the market
The new i20 N Line facelift takes the same shape as the standard i20 with the new grille, revised bumpers, and new LED headlamps with revised signature LED DRLs
The sporty i20 N Line also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels sporting a new design while the brake calipers are finished in red
The rear remains the same with the Z-themed LED taillights, twin exhaust tips, and a diffuser. Colours include 5 single & 2 dual-tone options
The cabin gets all-black interiors with red inserts, leather upholstery, red ambient lighting, and more
Power comes from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. It’s now paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox instead of an IMT
There’s also the 7-speed DCT automatic on offer with battle shifters
Safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, Hill-Hold Assist, TPMS, all four disc brakes, reverse camera with rear parking sensors
Prices start from ₹9.99 lakh, ₹20,000 cheaper than before, going up to ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom)