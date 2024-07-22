2024 Hyundai Alcazar spotted again: Revealing new details. Here’s what to expect

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce a facelifted version of its popular three-row SUV, the Alcazar. Expected to hit the market in the coming months, the updated model will borrow heavily from the design language showcased in the recently unveiled new-generation Hyundai Creta, as seen in the spy shots.

The most noticeable changes will be at the front and rear. Spy shots reveal that the Hyundai Alcazar will sport a connected LED daytime running light bar similar to the Hyundai Creta, flanked by split headlamp units. The grille is set to receive a fresh design with horizontal slats. The bumper will be redesigned to accommodate the radar sensor for the upcoming ADAS features.

While the side profile retains its familiar silhouette, the facelift will introduce new alloy wheel designs to enhance the SUV's visual appeal. At the back, expect a connected LED light bar and revised bumpers to complete the refreshed look.

Upgraded interior and features

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is anticipated to undergo a significant transformation. To keep pace with the competition, Hyundai is likely to equip the SUV with a dual-screen layout for the infotainment and instrument cluster, mirroring the setup in the new Creta. This modern touch will undoubtedly elevate the cabin's ambience.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will feature a new red paint shade

Technology is likely to take centre stage with the inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS suite. Safety and convenience will likely to be enhanced with features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. Comfort is also expected to be elevated with the addition of a dual-zone climate control system. These new features join existing amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

Powertrain and rivals

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to retain the engine options from its predecessor. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to retain its current powertrain options. This includes a choice of three 1.5-liter engines: naturally aspirated petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel. Transmission options will likely remain unchanged, with a six-speed manual, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and six-speed torque converter automatic available.

With its refreshed design, advanced features, and familiar powertrain options, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift aims to strengthen its position in the competitive three-row SUV segment. It will face stiff competition from rivals such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Mahindra Scorpio N.

