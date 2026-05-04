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Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of 2.12 lakh in May 2026

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 04 May 2026, 01:08 am
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Honda’s May 2026 offers provide benefits up to 2.12 lakh on the Elevate, City, and Amaze. Savings include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and discounted seven-year warranties across the lineup.

Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.12 lakh in May 2026
Honda Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹67,000
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.12 lakh in May 2026
Honda Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹67,000
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Japanese automaker Honda has announced discounts, offers and benefits for the month of May 2026. These discounts will be extended to the Elevate, City and Amaze, offering up to 2.12 lakh worth of benefits. Here’s how potential customers can avail these benefits:

Honda Elevate: May 2026 Offers

The Honda Elevate is currently the Japanese automaker’s flagship SUV offering. The Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to 2.12 lakh. This comprehensive deal includes a flat cash discount of 40,000 and exchange bonuses that can reach up to 30,000. On top of these primary savings, Honda has added corporate and loyalty perks to further bring down the effective cost for customers and buyers. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission. The Honda Elevate boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 11.59 lakh.

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Honda City: May 2026 Offers

The City is one of the longest-running nameplates that Honda boasts in its portfolio. Currently in its fifth generation, the City is being offered with benefits of up to 1.80 lakh, which includes the hybrid e:HEV model. The benefits include a significantly discounted seven-year extended warranty package that mirrors the protection plan offered on the Elevate SUV. There’s also a generous 1.56 lakh incentive stack available for the petrol City, which includes a 40,000 cash rebate, a healthy 60,000 exchange bonus and some specific loyalty or corporate reward. The Honda City is set to undergo a facelift on May 22. The compact sedan is expected to get refreshed interiors and small updates on the exterior.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki expands market share after record April 2026 sales

Honda Amaze: May 2026 offers

One of the best-selling products from the company is a sub-4m sedan, the Amaze. Is being offered with benefits of up to 67,000. Currently, the Honda Amaze package is headlined by a 15,000 upfront cash discount paired with an exchange bonus of an additional 15,000. In contrast, the older second-generation model offers a less attractive incentive scheme, with a 10,000 cash discount and an exchange benefit of 10,000. Both generations further sweeten the deal with special loyalty rewards and access to a comprehensive seven-year extended warranty at a lower price.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 01:08 am IST

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