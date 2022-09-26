HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Cr V Sport Touring Hybrid: Here Is Why This Is Suv Demands Big Bucks

Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid: Here is why this is SUV demands big bucks

Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid seeks to emphasize on its power credentials while still offering a partial electric drive.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 10:32 AM
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.

Honda Cars India may have taken the CR-V off the shelves here in India but globally, the SUV appears to be in a relatively strong position with the sixth-generation being launched for select markets in Europe and in the United States. While the latest Honda CR-V looks more dominant than ever before, it is the CR-V Sport Touring hybrid that is generating the maximum buzz and will sit on top of the model lineup.

Expected to cost around $40,000 (approximately 32 lakh), the Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid will be available in the EX and EX-L trims and will get Honda Sensing technology with an updated wide-angle camera and a radar system with 120-degree vision. According to reports, the EX-L trim will be available in both 2WD as well as AWD with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine under the hood. There is also a two-motor hybrid set up that enables the vehicle to run on EV-only mode at low speeds. There is a combined power output of around 204 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The latest CR-V may have some solid drive credentials but it also seeks to look the part. Offered in multiple colour options - the list also includes latinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl, and Urban Gray Pearl, the 2023 CR-V is around 69 mm longer and slightly wider than the preceding model. The wheelbase has also gone by around 40 mm which helps with more leg space for passengers at the rear.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There's a whole lot happening inside the cabin too with the new CR-V getting a seven-inch infotainment screen coming as standard and another seven-inch driver display. The grey and black fabric upholstery is standard but potential customers can opt for leather seats too at an additional cost. There is support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The CR-V holds a place of prominence in Honda's global lineup but while it fared reasonably well in India in times gone by, it lost out to a slew of SUV rivals across segments in recent times. The CR-V, along with Civic, was eventually removed from the list of offerings here even as Honda is now prepping a mid-size SUV for the market for 2023.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise ₹500 crore
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise 500 crore
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city