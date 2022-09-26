Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid: Here is why this is SUV demands big bucks

Honda Cars India may have taken the CR-V off the shelves here in India but globally, the SUV appears to be in a relatively strong position with the sixth-generation being launched for select markets in Europe and in the United States. While the latest Honda CR-V looks more dominant than ever before, it is the CR-V Sport Touring hybrid that is generating the maximum buzz and will sit on top of the model lineup.

Expected to cost around $40,000 (approximately ₹32 lakh), the Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid will be available in the EX and EX-L trims and will get Honda Sensing technology with an updated wide-angle camera and a radar system with 120-degree vision. According to reports, the EX-L trim will be available in both 2WD as well as AWD with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine under the hood. There is also a two-motor hybrid set up that enables the vehicle to run on EV-only mode at low speeds. There is a combined power output of around 204 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

The latest CR-V may have some solid drive credentials but it also seeks to look the part. Offered in multiple colour options - the list also includes latinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl, and Urban Gray Pearl, the 2023 CR-V is around 69 mm longer and slightly wider than the preceding model. The wheelbase has also gone by around 40 mm which helps with more leg space for passengers at the rear.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There's a whole lot happening inside the cabin too with the new CR-V getting a seven-inch infotainment screen coming as standard and another seven-inch driver display. The grey and black fabric upholstery is standard but potential customers can opt for leather seats too at an additional cost. There is support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The CR-V holds a place of prominence in Honda's global lineup but while it fared reasonably well in India in times gone by, it lost out to a slew of SUV rivals across segments in recent times. The CR-V, along with Civic, was eventually removed from the list of offerings here even as Honda is now prepping a mid-size SUV for the market for 2023.

First Published Date: