Honda City 2023 teased ahead of March 2 launch, looks sharper. Details here

Honda Cars India on Wednesday teased the new generation Honda City 2023 ahead of its scheduled launch on March 2. The teaser image reveals the new generation avatar of the popular midsize sedan that comes sharper and more stylish than before. However, the car retains the basic silhouette unchanged. Only subtle changes have been introduced, making it a bit more appealing compared to the outgoing model.

HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM
The new Honda City 2023 comes with a sharper and more stylish look.
Speaking about the styling updates, there is not much new in the upcoming Honda City 2023. The LED headlamp unit with nine LED inline shells and integrated LED daytime running lights remain intact as the current model. The Z-shaped 3D wraparound LED taillights and 16-inch alloy wheels, too, remain unchanged. However, the front and rear bumpers have been tweaked a bit. The front grille has been changed, while the chrome slat comes sleeker than before. The rear reflector, too, has been moved down slightly and comes placed horizontally in the new Honda City 2023.

The cabin of the new Honda City remains more or less unchanged. Updates inside the cabin include new ambient lighting, fresh upholstery and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from that, the layout and features inside the cabin remain the same as before.

The Honda City 2023 is likely to come available with two engine options. There will be a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox and CVT. Also, there will be a 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol motor with a strong hybrid system. This engine will be mated to an e-CVT. The automaker will axe the 1.5-lire i-DTEC diesel engine from the new generation sedan, as the automaker has decided not to upgrade the diesel engine to the upcoming real driving emission (RDE) norms compliance.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Honda Honda City 2023 Honda City
Shopping Bag
Trending this Week

