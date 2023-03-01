HT Auto
Honda City 2023 to launch soon: What to expect

Honda Cars India will launch the new generation City sedan soon. The carmaker is expected to start test drives and bookings from this week before announcing the prices officially. Ahead of its launch, images of the upcoming Honda City 2023 has been leaked online, revealing key details about the compact sedan. When launched, the new Honda City will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Verna, which is also slated for a facelift on March 21. It will also take on other sedans in the compact segment, which includes Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 09:27 AM
Honda Cars is expected to launch the new generation City sedan in India sometime next month. Ahead of the launch, images of the new City was leaked online. (Image courtesy: Spyplus)
The new Honda City has several changes on the outside compared to the existing fifth generation model. The leaked images of the new Honda City shows a tweaked bumper at the front among the most obvious changes. The honeycomb grille has been redesigned with a slimmer chrome bar that makes it look bolder than the existing models. Honda has retained the same LED headlight unit used in the fifth generation model. While the profile of the sedan remains largely the same as its predecessor, the sedan will sit on a new set of alloy wheels. The rear bumpers too have been slightly tweaked.

The interior of the new Honda City will also come with minor changes. The cabin will offer a dual-tone theme, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof among others. The carmaker is also likely to offer features like ventilated seats and wireless phone charging as well.

Also read: Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now

In its new generation, Honda City 2023 will not come with the diesel unit due to stricter emission norms. The Rear Driving Emission (RDE) norms, which will kick in from April, means the City will only be offered with a petrol engine for now. The carmaker is expected to continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that is being used for the existing models.

The 1.5-litre petrol unit is capable of churning out 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated with a six-speed manual as well as a CVT gearbox unit. The petrol hybrid version could get the eCVT transmission used in the Honda City e:HEV version.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars City
