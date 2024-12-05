Five most affordable cars with ADAS in India under 15 lakh

Safety rating of vehicles has become an important factor while buying a new car in India. With customers focusing a lot more on the safety aspects of a vehicle before purchase, carmakers are increasingly offering the expensive and advanced technology called Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) in more affordable cars. The latest example is Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan, priced from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), which has offered ADAS technology under ₹10 lakh. Here is a quick look at five of the most affordable cars you can buy in India with this feature under ₹15 lakh.

1 Kia Sonet: (ADAS variant price starts at ₹ 14.81 lakh) The smallest SUV from the Korean auto giant offers the ADAS technology in its facelift variant which was launched in January this year. The variants of the sub-compact SUV which gets the ADAS features are GTX+ and X-Line. Kia Sonet comes with level 1 ADAS technology which offers features like forward collision assist, lane keep assist, and high beam assist for the headlights.

2 Honda City: (ADAS variant price starts at ₹ 12.85 lakh) Japanese auto giant Honda Cars had introduced the new City sedan with ADAS features as part of its Honda Sensing technology pack. The City sedan, which is the flagship model from Honda in India, gets this feature in the V, VX and ZX variants. The entry-level Honda City variant is offered without ADAS.

3 Hyundai Venue: (ADAS variant price starts from ₹ 12.44 lakh) The sub-compact SUV from the Korean auto giant, which rivals the Kia Sonet among others, also gets the advanced driver assistance feature in the top-end variant. The carmaker is offering level-1 ADAS in the Venue. The variant which gets this feature is the SX(O) .

5 Honda Amaze: (ADAS variant price starts from ₹ 9.69 lakh) Japanese auto giant Honda has raised the bar by introducing the ADAS technology in the new Amaze 2024 as a segment-first feature among the sub-compact sedans. The carmaker is also the first to introduce the advnaced feature in a car priced less than ₹10 lakh. The top-end ZX variant of the Amaze is offered with this feature

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: