Sonet to Carnival: Three Kia cars you should wait for in 2024

Published Dec 18, 2023

Kia will launch at least three new cars in India next year, including an EV

The Korean auto giant will kcik off 2024 with the launch of Sonet Facelift SUV in January

The new Sonet SUV was unveiled last week. Its bookings will start from December 20

The Carnival MPV will also make a comeback in new avatar to India in 2024

In its latest iteration, Carnival will come with a hybrid powertrain option too

Carnival was discontinued from India earlier this year due to stricter emission norms

However, the most anticipated Kia model to launch in India next year is the EV9

The EV9 three-row electric SUV will join EV6 in Kia's electric car lineup for India

Kia claims the EV9 will offer range of up to 541 kms in a single charge
