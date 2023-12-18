Sonet to Carnival: Three Kia cars you should wait for in 2024

Kia will launch at least three new cars in India next year, including an EV
The Korean auto giant will kcik off 2024 with the launch of Sonet Facelift SUV in January
The new Sonet SUV was unveiled last week. Its bookings will start from December 20
The Carnival MPV will also make a comeback in new avatar to India in 2024
In its latest iteration, Carnival will come with a hybrid powertrain option too
Carnival was discontinued from India earlier this year due to stricter emission norms
However, the most anticipated Kia model to launch in India next year is the EV9
The EV9 three-row electric SUV will join EV6 in Kia's electric car lineup for India
Kia claims the EV9 will offer range of up to 541 kms in a single charge