HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Harrier Adventure X Vs Hyundai Creta Sx(o): Which Sub 20 Lakh Suv Offers More Value For Money

Harrier Adventure X vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Which sub 20 lakh SUV offers more VFM

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2025, 09:45 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Harrier Adventure X range begins at 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), just below the Creta SX(O) diesel range at 19.05 lakh.

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta
In dimensions alone, the Tata Harrier Adventure X stands tall above the Hyundai Creta. At 4,605 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and with a 2,741 mm wheelbase, the Harrier provides more space in the cabin in all directions than the Creta's 4,330 mm length, 1,790 mm width, and 2,610 mm wheelbase.
Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta
In dimensions alone, the Tata Harrier Adventure X stands tall above the Hyundai Creta. At 4,605 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and with a 2,741 mm wheelbase, the Harrier provides more space in the cabin in all directions than the Creta's 4,330 mm length, 1,790 mm width, and 2,610 mm wheelbase.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata Motors has updated its Harrier range for 2025 with new mid-spec Adventure X and Adventure X Plus derivatives that seek to balance premium goodies with a comparatively modest price point. One of its nearest rivals in this price bracket is the Hyundai Creta in its thoroughly equipped SX(O) diesel variant. Both SUVs appeal to customers seeking a loaded diesel model without going too deep into luxury. We compare how the Harrier Adventure X compares with the Creta SX(O) based on specifications, features, and price.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Dimensions and specs

In dimensions alone, the Tata Harrier Adventure X stands tall above the Hyundai Creta. At 4,605 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and with a 2,741 mm wheelbase, the Harrier provides more space in the cabin in all directions than the Creta's 4,330 mm length, 1,790 mm width, and 2,610 mm wheelbase. This translates into greater legroom and a more imposing road presence for the Tata.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : New Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X range launched, prices start at 18.99 lakh

Under the hood, the Harrier Adventure X employs a 2.0-litre diesel motor producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, and this engine is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Creta SX(O) diesel, conversely, comes with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm, and this too is offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Features

Both SUVs bring a generous equipment list, including LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver display, and safety features such as six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Nevertheless, the Creta SX(O) takes the lead in some creature comforts. It comes with ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, wireless charging for phones, and a cooled glovebox—features that the Harrier Adventure X lacks. The Tata retaliates with a fractionally wider road footprint, black leatherette trim with tan accents, and a 6-way adjustable driver seat.

Also watch: Tata Harrier.ev First Drive Review

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Price

Price positioning is near, not the same. The Harrier Adventure X range begins at 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), just below the Creta SX(O) diesel range at 19.05 lakh. In automatic form, however, the Creta has the advantage—its diesel AT is priced at 20 lakh, compared to 20.69 lakh for the Harrier Adventure X automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2025, 09:45 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.