GIIAS 2023: Sportier new-gen Honda WR-V Racer edition showcased in Indonesia

The second-generation Honda WR-V was launched in Indonesia last year and the Japanese automaker has now showcased the new WR-V Racer edition at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The special Honda WR-V Racer edition brings sportier upgrades to the subcompact SUV and is a result of a collaboration between Honda Indonesia and local tuning firm “The Elite Indonesia." The end result is a hot SUV ready to scorch the streets.

The Honda WR-V Racer edition is based on the top RS trim. It gets lowered coil spring suspension and new dark-finished 17-inch alloy wheels shod in wider and low-profile Michelin Primacy 4 tyres. The WR-V Racer also gets a new dark red paint scheme with a contrast black roof, while there’s a custom body kit added to give it an aggressive stance.

The body kit includes a lip on the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, all of which reduce the ground clearance even further. The chrome elements on the exterior have also been given a matte black finish, while you get a white and grey decal running across the doors with the “WR-V" branding. The rear sports a large wing and dual exhaust pipes to complete the look.

The Honda WRV Racer edition gets lowered coil spring suspension, new dark-finished 17-inch alloys, custom wide body kit, and more

Speaking on the special build, Yusak Billy, Sales & Marketing and After Sales Director - PT Honda Prospect Motor said, "Each Honda product line has a sporty DNA, especially for our Small SUV products such as the Honda WR-V. We are presenting a modified form of collaboration for the Honda WR-V RS with The Elite to give a sporty impression to visitors, especially our consumers, where this product can also be the choice of young people and active young families."

Honda has not revealed if the WR-V Racer has received any performance enhancements. In its stock guise, the subcompact SUV gets the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Power goes to only the front wheels on this urban SUV.

The WR-V Racer edition will hopefully entice younger buyers into Honda dealerships, which remains the target audience for the model. It’s unlikely that the Racer edition will make it to production even in limited numbers. Instead, the Indonesian buyers will have to make do with the WR-V RS variant that gets a few visual enhancements. That said, this should give several prospective ideas related to upgrades and personalisation after purchase.

