Five ideal cars in India for a young buyer. ChatGPT charts this list

A car is more than an aspirational product in modern times. Instead, a car has become a necessity, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak that showed us the need for personal mobility. Sales of new cars, as well as used cars, too have increased substantially over the last few years, and a large chunk of these vehicle buyers are new young-generation consumers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2023, 09:46 AM
ChatGPT has listed Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Kia Sonet and Renault Kwid as the five best cars to buy in India for young buyers.
When it comes to buying a car, young buyers seek more value for money than just a product that could be used for commuting from point A to point B. The wishlist for new-age consumers while choosing a car includes performance, features, connectivity, modern technologies, value for money etc.

HT Auto asked ChatGPT what the five ideal cars for a young buyer can purchase are. Here are the five cars that ChatGPT has charted.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling hatchbacks in India for a long time. This upmarket car's current generation model is known for its stylish design and fuel efficiency, besides offering good performance and a wide range of features inside the spacious cabin. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between 5.99 lakh and 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is an upmarket hatchback that offers a blend of style, comfort, and features. Priced between 7.46 lakh and 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Hyundai i20 has many features, spacious interiors, and a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz came as the first premium hatchback from the homegrown automaker. It competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. This feature-packed premium hatchback is also known for its safety features. Priced between 6.60 lakh and 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), this hatchback is available in both petrol, diesel and CNG fuel options.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet may be a relatively new entrant in the Indian market, but this compact SUV has grabbed everyone's attention quickly and also become one of the very popular cars in the country. Competing with rivals like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon, the Kia Sonet is priced between 7.79 lakh and 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid comes as an entry-level hatchback, but it is known for its features and affordability besides its practicality. The small hatchback is priced between 4.70 lakh and 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The small but decent-performing engine with a good mileage of 21.46 kmpl makes this car a practical buy for a first-time buyer.

