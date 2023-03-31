HT Auto
First Lamborghini EV will be a 2+2 grand tourer, not a crossover

Lamborghini is working on its first-ever pure electric model, which is expected to launch sometime in 2028, and it will come as a 2+2 grand tourer, not a crossover. The carmaker has already started electrifying its entire product lineup by hybridizing the models. The recently unveiled Lamborghini Revuelto comes as part of that strategy. As the automaker has planned, it aims to electrify its entire product lineup by the end of 2024.

| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 11:32 AM
The Lamborghini EV would come with higher ground clearance for daily usage.
The Italian supercar marquee plans to add the fourth model line to help itself achieve the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80 per cent. Lamborghini CEO and President Stephan Winkelmann said that the fourth model would cover a blind spot in the auto company's current vehicle lineup. He also said it would come as a new body style, as the OEM is currently missing a GT 2+2 model. “It’s going to be a new body style because what is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2, and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super-sports cars and the SUV," Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini has further said that the grand tourer wouldn't feature the tough-going capability of the Urus SUV. The company refuted the rumours that the new model would come carrying a crossover guise. However, expect the EV to come promising more ground clearance for daily usability.

The pure electric Lamborghini four-seater GT would come rivalling the Porsche 911 EV. It could get some retro styling elements from past Lamborghini models. While the automaker is not ready to discuss the design specifics of the upcoming GT, it will likely borrow styling cues liberally from the Revuelto, whose Y-motif design elements will become hallmarks of Lamborghini cars from now on.

The upcoming pure electric Lamborghini could come with sophisticated axial flux motor technology found on the Revuelto's front e-axle. This would enable the carmaker to make the EV more powerful thanks to higher power density and efficiency than the more conventional radial flux motor-enabled cars. Currently, supercars like the flagship Lamborghini, Ferrari SF90, and McLaren Artura feature axial-flux electric motors.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 11:32 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Revuelto supercar sportscar hypercar luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city