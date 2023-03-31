The Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid is the craziest Lamborghini ever!

Lamborghini Revuelto's debut marks a new beginning for the brand
The super sports V12 hybrid model replaces the popular Lamborghini Aventador
The Lamborghini Revuelto is the Italian marque's first high performance electrified vehicle
The power train is a combination of a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine and three electric motors
The setup is capable of churning a massive power output of 1,000 horsepower
The super sports car offers an all-wheel drive setup
There are 13 drive modes for this hybrid model!
The cabin offers a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display and a 9.1-inch display with 3D graphics, animations, widgets and styling
The system also offers Amazon Alexa to control functions such as climate, navigation and media via voice commands