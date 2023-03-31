The Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid is the craziest Lamborghini ever!

Published Mar 31, 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto's debut marks a new beginning for the brand

The super sports V12 hybrid model replaces the popular Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the Italian marque's first high performance electrified vehicle 

The power train is a combination of a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine and three electric motors

The setup is capable of churning a massive power output of 1,000 horsepower

The super sports car offers an all-wheel drive setup

There are 13 drive modes for this hybrid model!

The cabin offers a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display and a 9.1-inch display with 3D graphics, animations, widgets and styling

The system also offers Amazon Alexa to control functions such as climate, navigation and media via voice commands
