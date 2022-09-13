HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari Purosangue Revealed As First Ever Suv From Iconic Sportscar Brand

Ferrari Purosangue revealed as first-ever SUV from iconic sportscar brand

Powered by a V12 engine, Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a statement of intent signaling evolution in a world preferring larger body types. But Ferrari is shying away from terming the car as an SUV.
By : Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 23:09 PM
Ferrari Purosangue is an ultra exclusive sports SUV meant for select production numbers for the exclusive few who can eventually afford it.
Ferrari Purosangue is an ultra exclusive sports SUV meant for select production numbers for the exclusive few who can eventually afford it.
Ferrari Purosangue is an ultra exclusive sports SUV meant for select production numbers for the exclusive few who can eventually afford it.
Ferrari Purosangue is an ultra exclusive sports SUV meant for select production numbers for the exclusive few who can eventually afford it.

Ferrari Purosangue has finally revealed as the first SUV from the iconic sports car makers in a world largely moving towards a larger body type in vehicles. Slated to take on rivals like Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be eventually manufactured in limited numbers as the company looks to maintain an exclusive clientele.

The Ferrari Purosangue isn't exactly following the bulky or boisterous body types and instead, leans on a crossover SUV design philosophy. The first-ever four-door, four-seater vehicle from Ferrari, the Purosangue is a manifestation of global trends that are leaning towards an SUV body type. While purists may have been averse to the idea of a sports car maker leaning towards the SUV body form, Ferrari appears to have struck a balance between a low-slung vehicle and a car that also has dominant road presence. For Ferrari though, the terminology may be muted. “We aren't calling it an SUV. We’re not even talking about SUVs" said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO.

A look at the cabin layout inside Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
A look at the cabin layout inside Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
A look at the cabin layout inside Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
A look at the cabin layout inside Ferrari Purosangue SUV.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

How many can Ferrari Purosangue seat?

Ferrari Purosangue may be from the makers of some of the most acclaimed sports car models but it can seat more than just two. The latest from Ferrari can seat four with two bucket seats at the back and the rear side doors open at a 79-degree angle for easier entry and exit for passengers. The wheelbase of 3,000 mm of wheelbase allows decent levels of leg space for back-seat passengers. And there also is some cargo space at the very back - at around 470 liters.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

How much power does Ferrari Purosangue pack?

Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine which produces 715 hp and offers 715 Nm of torque. This makes Purosangue the most powerful vehicle from the Ferrari camp in terms of engine output. In fact, 80 per cent of the torque comes in at just 2,100 rpm. The all-wheel drive powertrain has the front drive unit disengaging at fourth gear or at 200 kmph. Capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, the top speed of Ferrari Purosangue is at 310 kmph.

How much does the Ferrari Purosangue cost?

Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be manufactured in exclusive numbers with the company clarifying previously that it isn't exactly chasing sales figures with the model. That said, the expected price tag of around $400,000 is likely to ensure that only the elite among the wealthiest of buyers can afford to add it to their respective garage.

 

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 22:41 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Purosangue Ferrari Purosangue
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ferrari Purosangue revealed as first-ever SUV from iconic sportscar brand
Ferrari Purosangue revealed as first-ever SUV from iconic sportscar brand
Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW revealed: Will launch in mid-2023
Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW revealed: Will launch in mid-2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
Waiting for your Maruti car delivery? Carmaker back on clearing pending orders
Waiting for your Maruti car delivery? Carmaker back on clearing pending orders
Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox
Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city